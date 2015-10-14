Neil Turner’s ‘Unfolding’ exhibition marked a new direction. Read more
Entries are now open for Australian Furniture Design Award 2017.
Entries for Wood Review's Student Awards 2016 may now be viewed on our website!
The recipient of this newly created award will take up a position as artist-in-residence at the Centre for Fine Woodworking in Nelson, New Zealand.
Andrew Goodin explains how and why he came to build a table from a rescued burl, and why there are now spiders on it.
A visit to the Mujingfang factory in China reveals a dedication to producing quality tools and ensuring the job security of its workers.
Making a Timber Bathroom Vanity13 Dec 2016
Kate Spencer's video records the processes she undertook to make the piece she entered in Wood Review's Student Awards 2016.
New Release: SandBlaster UltraFlexSheets13 Dec 2016
Folds and twists, use wet or dry, and longlasting. A new sheet sanding solution from 3M.
What's in the December issue of Wood Review?
Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork