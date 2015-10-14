This video of Theo Cook's stunning sunrise dovetail has gone viral, and for very good reasons. Read more
A flurry of activity world-wide as preparations for the 12th Australian Wooden Boat Festival ramp up.
Entries are now open for Australian Furniture Design Award 2017.
Entries for Wood Review's Student Awards 2016 may now be viewed on our website!
The recipient of this newly created award will take up a position as artist-in-residence at the Centre for Fine Woodworking in Nelson, New Zealand.
Andrew Goodin explains how and why he came to build a table from a rescued burl, and why there are now spiders on it.
A detailed explanation of handsaw making by Wood Review author Ian Wilkie.
A video captures the easy action of Logosol's M8 chainsaw mill chomping its way neatly through some tough messmate.
What's in the December issue of Wood Review?
Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork