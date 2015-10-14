An interview with the President of Lee Valley and Veritas Tools. Read more
Every year the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association host one of the largest displays of handmade furniture and wood art in the world. Here's a video tour of the 2015 exhibition.
An exhibition of nearly 50 intricately carved miniatures made in the Netherlands in the 16th century will feature at The Met Museum in New York from Feb 22 until May 21.
Wood salvaged from Lake Pieman was used for a special project in association with the MyState Australian Wooden Boat Festival.
Recently released figures show that 2016 was a very good year for the Scm Group.
Cobb+Co Museum in Toowoomba, Qld host weekly Hands On workshops in a variety of artisan trades and skills.
Get creative with your offcuts and make beautiful presentation boxes. David Lim shows how.
Australian Woodturning Exhibition 201630 Jan 2017
A review of award winners from the 2016 exhibition by Rachelle Leaver.
What's in the December issue of Wood Review?
Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork