  Read more

Unfolding: Neil Turner, Artisan

 30 Dec 2016

Neil Turner’s ‘Unfolding’ exhibition marked a new direction. Read more

NewsRead all

Australian Furniture Design Award 2017   Read more

Australian Furniture Design Award 2017

Entries are now open for Australian Furniture Design Award 2017.

Read more

30 Dec 2016
Student Awards 2016 – Vote Now For Popular Choice   Read more

Student Awards 2016 – Vote Now For Popular Choice

Entries for Wood Review's Student Awards 2016 may now be viewed on our website!

Read more

20 Dec 2016
At Home   Read more

At Home

An exhibition of works by 21st century Australian designers set within the colonial interiors of Old Government House, Parramatta, NSW.

Read more

14 Dec 2016
Krenov Foundation Award Winner   Read more

Krenov Foundation Award Winner

The recipient of this newly created award will take up a position as artist-in-residence at the Centre for Fine Woodworking in Nelson, New Zealand.

Read more

13 Dec 2016
The Redbacks On My Burl   Read more

The Redbacks On My Burl

Andrew Goodin explains how and why he came to build a table from a rescued burl, and why there are now spiders on it.

Read more

13 Dec 2016
Well Made in China   Read more

Well Made in China

A visit to the Mujingfang factory in China reveals a dedication to producing quality tools and ensuring the job security of its workers.

Read more

1 Dec 2016

How toRead all

  Read more

Making a Timber Bathroom Vanity

13 Dec 2016

Kate Spencer's video records the processes she undertook to make the piece she entered in Wood Review's Student Awards 2016.

ReviewsRead all

  Read more

New Release: SandBlaster UltraFlexSheets

13 Dec 2016

Folds and twists, use wet or dry, and longlasting. A new sheet sanding solution from 3M.

Latest IssueRead all

  Read more

Wood Review 93

20 Nov 2016

What's in the December issue of Wood Review?

Student Entries 2016Read all

  Read more

Disney Wall-e Model

17 Dec 2016

Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork