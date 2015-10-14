Cobb+Co Museum in Toowoomba, Qld host weekly Hands On workshops in a variety of artisan trades and skills. Read more
Recently released figures show that 2016 was a very good year for the Scm Group.
February marks the start of a new yearly program of weekly classes in fine woodworking that take place in the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.
In the lead-up to the Australian Wooden Boat Festival, Dutch wooden boat builders arrived in Tasmania last December to build a sailing dinghy at the Wooden Boat Centre in Franklin, Tasmania.
A flurry of activity world-wide as preparations for the 12th Australian Wooden Boat Festival ramp up.
This video of Theo Cook's stunning sunrise dovetail has gone viral, and for very good reasons.
Entries are now open for Australian Furniture Design Award 2017.
Get creative with your offcuts and make beautiful presentation boxes. David Lim shows how.
The Australian Chair Survey exhibition featured at the Gallery of Australian Design, ACT from June 16–July 23, 2011. Review by Rodney Hayward.
What's in the December issue of Wood Review?
Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork