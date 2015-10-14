  Read more

Talking to Robin Lee

 1 Feb 2017

Have A Go! Festival Returns

Cobb+Co Museum set to bring out the inner artisan in festival goers.

2 Feb 2017
Design in Wood Exhibition

Every year the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association host one of the largest displays of handmade furniture and wood art in the world. Here's a video tour of the 2015 exhibition.

29 Jan 2017
Small Wonders: Gothic Boxwood Miniatures

An exhibition of nearly 50 intricately carved miniatures made in the Netherlands in the 16th century will feature at The Met Museum in New York from Feb 22 until May 21.

27 Jan 2017
Hydrowood Boatbuilding

Wood salvaged from Lake Pieman was used for a special project in association with the MyState Australian Wooden Boat Festival.

25 Jan 2017
Scm Group Posts Record Growth Figures

Recently released figures show that 2016 was a very good year for the Scm Group.

22 Jan 2017
Learn Heritage Skills

Cobb+Co Museum in Toowoomba, Qld host weekly Hands On workshops in a variety of artisan trades and skills.

18 Jan 2017

How to Make a Simple Box

19 Jan 2017

Get creative with your offcuts and make beautiful presentation boxes. David Lim shows how.

Australian Woodturning Exhibition 2016

30 Jan 2017

A review of award winners from the 2016 exhibition by Rachelle Leaver.

Wood Review 93

20 Nov 2016

What's in the December issue of Wood Review?

Disney Wall-e Model

17 Dec 2016

Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork