Learn Heritage Skills

 18 Jan 2017

Cobb+Co Museum in Toowoomba, Qld host weekly Hands On workshops in a variety of artisan trades and skills.

Classes at Cooroora

February marks the start of a new yearly program of weekly classes in fine woodworking that take place in the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

18 Jan 2017
Boat Festival Collaboration

In the lead-up to the Australian Wooden Boat Festival, Dutch wooden boat builders arrived in Tasmania last December to build a sailing dinghy at the Wooden Boat Centre in Franklin, Tasmania.

16 Jan 2017
Countdown to Wooden Boat Festival

A flurry of activity world-wide as preparations for the 12th Australian Wooden Boat Festival ramp up.

10 Jan 2017
Impossible Japanese Dovetail

This video of Theo Cook's stunning sunrise dovetail has gone viral, and for very good reasons.

9 Jan 2017
Australian Furniture Design Award 2017

Entries are now open for Australian Furniture Design Award 2017.

30 Dec 2016
Student Awards 2016 – Vote Now For Popular Choice

Entries for Wood Review's Student Awards 2016 may now be viewed on our website!

20 Dec 2016

How to Make a Simple Box

19 Jan 2017

Get creative with your offcuts and make beautiful presentation boxes. David Lim shows how.

Seating Australia

18 Jan 2017

The Australian Chair Survey exhibition featured at the Gallery of Australian Design, ACT from June 16–July 23, 2011. Review by Rodney Hayward.

Wood Review 93

20 Nov 2016

What's in the December issue of Wood Review?

Disney Wall-e Model

17 Dec 2016

Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork