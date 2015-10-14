  Read more

Making a Cedar Sofa Table

 3 Feb 2017

A salvaged cedar tree was milled and made into three identical sofa tables for the members of a family. Read more

Popular Choice Winner 2016

Announcing the winner of Wood Review's Student Awards 2016!

3 Feb 2017
Heyfield Mill Crisis

With reduced plantation and regrowth sawlog quotas for the Australian Sustainable Hardwood mill in Heyfield, Victoria, many people are now facing the prospect of unemployment.

2 Feb 2017
Have A Go! Festival Returns

Cobb+Co Museum set to bring out the inner artisan in festival goers.

2 Feb 2017
Weekend at Sturt

Fine tools, fine timber and fine woodwork. What's not to love about spending February 18–19 in the NSW township of Mittagong?

1 Feb 2017
Design in Wood Exhibition

Every year the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association host one of the largest displays of handmade furniture and wood art in the world. Here's a video tour of the 2015 exhibition.

29 Jan 2017
Small Wonders: Gothic Boxwood Miniatures

An exhibition of nearly 50 intricately carved miniatures made in the Netherlands in the 16th century will feature at The Met Museum in New York from Feb 22 until May 21.

27 Jan 2017

How to Make a Simple Box

19 Jan 2017

Get creative with your offcuts and make beautiful presentation boxes. David Lim shows how.

SuperMax 19-38 Drum Sander

2 Feb 2017

For the price you get a rugged machine weighing 155kg that should well suit small workshops and sole operators... Review by Raf Nathan.

Wood Review 93

20 Nov 2016

What's in the December issue of Wood Review?

Disney Wall-e Model

17 Dec 2016

Alessandrio Lettieri Year 12 Freeman Catholic College, NSW Teacher: Flynn Drego, Woodwork